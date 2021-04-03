Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 5,500 at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on Wizz Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,976 ($65.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,069.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45). Also, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

