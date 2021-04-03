Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $145.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.