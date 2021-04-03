Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Wings has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $41,830.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.