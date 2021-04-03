William Blair Comments on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

