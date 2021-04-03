William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $317.01 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $249.13 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

