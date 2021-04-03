Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.44 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

