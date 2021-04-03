Whiteheart Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.99 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Whiteheart token can now be purchased for $3,261.62 or 0.05541286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $28.99 million and $2.04 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

