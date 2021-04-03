Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCP. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -3.98%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.