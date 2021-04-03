WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO Sells $805,736.55 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEX stock opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $87,044,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.