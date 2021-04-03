Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 0.9%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

