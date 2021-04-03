WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.