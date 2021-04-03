Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,322 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.