Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,564 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.