Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,952 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

