Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRY stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

