Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $71.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The Southern has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

