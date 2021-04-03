Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $450.00. The company traded as high as $339.00 and last traded at $338.50. 19,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,100,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

