Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,758.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Waste Management by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

