WashTec (ETR:WSU) PT Set at €62.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

WashTec stock opened at €48.15 ($56.65) on Thursday. WashTec has a 1 year low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 1 year high of €53.70 ($63.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $644.36 million and a P/E ratio of 35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.30 and a 200-day moving average of €44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

