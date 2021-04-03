Warburg Research Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.46. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a fifty-two week high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a market cap of $806.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.39.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

