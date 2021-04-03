Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €41.52 ($48.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 715.86.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

