Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €41.52 ($48.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 715.86.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

