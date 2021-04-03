Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at $5,155,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHSEU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

