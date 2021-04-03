Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 801,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

