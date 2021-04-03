Walleye Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,570 shares of company stock worth $12,304,172 in the last quarter.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.