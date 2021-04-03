Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.