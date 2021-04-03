Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $29.14 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

