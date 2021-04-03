Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

