Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

