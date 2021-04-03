Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.