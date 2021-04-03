Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy Sells 21,646 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

