Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $4.03 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $894.83 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00006921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.