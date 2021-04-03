Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 25,765 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Insperity worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

