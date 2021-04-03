Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Bruker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

