Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

