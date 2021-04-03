Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400,910 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,511,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

