Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

