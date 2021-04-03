Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 144,770 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of FR opened at $47.21 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

