Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,177,638.20 in Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of Vizio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $24.31 on Friday. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

