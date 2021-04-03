Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

