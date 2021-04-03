Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 125,913 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

