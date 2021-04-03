Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

CYBR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.