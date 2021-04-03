Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.