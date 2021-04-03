Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

