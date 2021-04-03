Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hanger were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $6,288,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 767,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNGR stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

