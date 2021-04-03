Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

