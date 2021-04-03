Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $255,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,123,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $1,483,625. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

