Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $318,000 Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in eHealth were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in eHealth by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

EHTH stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

