Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 1,200 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

