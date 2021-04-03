Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.