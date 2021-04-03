Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Vinci has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCISY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

